BLACK FRIDAY: Retailers offer deals on electronics, clothes and toys

It’s Thanksgiving and the start of those early Black Friday shopping sales. Many stores in the Kingman area are participating in the nation’s biggest shopping day of the year.

According to BlackFriday.com, 57 percent of Arizona shoppers will spend up to $400 on Black Friday, while 34 percent said they won’t spend any money that day.

Arizona holiday shoppers vary in their holiday-spending-budget. Thirty-one percent of shoppers plan to spend $400 on gifts, 23 percent plan to spend $800 on gifts and 16 percent will spend over $1,200 of holiday presents.

To get started on holiday shopping, stores are offering many deals on clothes, electronics and toys.

Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road, sales start at 6 p.m. Thursday. Ben Osborne, co-store manager, said crowds will be large Thursday.

The deals Walmart is offering include a 40-inch Hisense TV for $99, a 60-inch Vizio 4k TV for $498, movies under $2, selected video games for $12 and selected toys for $5.



Family department store JCPenney, 3127 Stockton Hill Road, opens its doors at 2 p.m. Thursday and stays open until midnight.

Jennifer Fulwiler, JCPenney general manager, said there will be a lucky winner of a “$500 off” coupon, and in previous years she has seen large crowds at the store.

JCPenney deals are valid through Friday. The deals include: Arizona women’s boots under $20, Nike, Adidas, Converse, and Sketchers shoes up to 30 percent off, boys and girls Arizona denim under $10, and men’s Xersion apparel under $15.

For video game lovers, GameStop, 3930 Stockton Hill Road, sales start at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

“I worked last year and the line was going down to Papa Murphy’s,” Keanu Huysman, senior game advisor said. “I hope it’s like that again this year.”

Deals at GameStop include video games up to 65 percent off, Dualshock 4 controllers under $40, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One bundles under $200, and a free $50 gift card with the purchase of a PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch (deal excludes bundles). Sales are valid through Sunday.

Women’s clothing store Maurices, 3930 Stockton Hill Road, Suite H, sales are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. They are closed Thursday.

Store Leader Brandi Campbell said the size of the crowd varies since a lot of people do online and midnight shopping.

Maurices’ Black Friday sale is buy-one-get-one item at 50 percent off.

Need a last minute can of green beans? Grocery store hours vary Thanksgiving Day from its normal hours of operation. Smiths, 3490 Stockton Hill Road, is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Safeway, 3125 Stockton Hill Road and 3970 Stockton Hill Road, is open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bashas’, 3360 Andy Devine Ave., is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Walmart is operating on its normal store hours Thursday from 6 a.m. to midnight.