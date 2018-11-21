Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
Gonzaga uses big second half to down Arizona, 91-74

Arizona's Brandon Randolph soars to a layup against Houston Baptist earlier this season. Randolph and the Wildcats fell to Gonzaga Tuesday in Hawaii, 91-74. (Stan Liu/Arizona Athletics file photo)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 21, 2018 4:56 a.m.

    • LAHAINA, Hawaii — Rui Hachimura scored 24 points, Zach Norvell Jr. added 20 and Gonzaga earned a spot in the Maui Invitational title game with a win over Arizona.

    Gonzaga (5-0) was out of sync late in the first half after a good start, falling into an eight-point hole.

    The Zags turned the Lahaina Civic Center into The Kennel West early in the second, the cheers growing louder with each basket during a 15-2 run that put them up 56-53.

    Two-time Maui champion Arizona (4-1) fought back to keep it close, but only for a little while. Gonzaga went on another run, pushing the lead 79-67, and kept the Wildcats at bay from there.

    Justin Coleman had 28 points for Arizona, which had three assists on 21 field goals.

