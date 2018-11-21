Horoscopes | November 22, 2018

Birthdays: Scarlett Johansson, 34; Mark Ruffalo, 51; Jamie Lee Curtis, 60; Steve Van Zandt, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Unnecessary purchases will add up quickly. A responsible attitude regarding your personal documents and keeping things updated will ensure you don’t have any problems come tax time.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start, regardless of setbacks. Staying on top of your responsibilities will help you avoid a run-in with someone counting on you to do your part.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): While looking for opportunities, don’t get saddled with someone’s problems or projects. The best way to get ahead is to do whatever it takes to promote yourself, your skills and your ideas, not working to promote the interests of others.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at partnerships carefully. If you think both parties will benefit, great, but if not, be prepared to walk away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Socialize with people who motivate you to be your best. Monitor those who have bad habits and who try to coax you to join in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Participate in trade shows, courses or meetings that will broaden your sense of awareness and give you a better understanding of what’s possible. Refuse to let a personal problem you are dealing with stifle your chance to learn something new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Short trips, getting together with old friends or colleagues or just taking a moment to gather your thoughts and formulate new plans will do you good. Don’t let someone put demands on you or take up too much of your time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put more effort into emotional relationships. Don’t evade issues or mislead someone about the way you really feel.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t engage in a battle you cannot finish or win. Put your time and energy into something constructive that will help you get ahead.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time on domestic issues. Your effort won’t go unnoticed and will ward off someone’s complaints.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Finish what you start, and positive changes will come your way. A personal gain will change your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to home, and don’t let important personal documents lapse. Keeping everything in order will help you avoid getting into trouble with authorities.