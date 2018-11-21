Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
12:46 PM Wed, Nov. 21st
Weather  65.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Kingman Turkey Trot

(Adobe Images)

(Adobe Images)

  • Originally Published: November 21, 2018 12:23 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Thanksgiving may be all about food, but in Kingman there is also an infamous run.

    The 10th Annual Kingman Turkey Trot 5K Run or Walk is a Kingman Thanksgiving Day tradition.

    The event will start at finish at the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3601 Santa Rosa Dr. The race begins at 8 a.m.

    This year there will also be a new desert and road course.

    Registration can be done online at www.active.com and is $30 per entry. An early packet pick-up takes place Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Hualapai Campus.

    For more information call Chris Brady at 937-304-9357, or email at cbrady535@yahoo.com.

    More like this story