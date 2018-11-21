Lack of bicycle headlight leads to dangerous drug arrest

Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
Larry Allen Walker

  • Originally Published: November 21, 2018 9:32 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Larry Allen Walker, 53-year-old Kingman resident, was stopped by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday for not having a front headlight on his bicycle, which resulted in his arrest for an active warrant and drug possession.

    Deputies observed a male subject, later identified as Walker, riding a bicycle without a front headlight on Potter Avenue early Saturday morning. Law enforcement reports that when deputies activated their overhead lights to initiate a stop of the subject, they saw him throw something on the ground.

    Upon making contact with Walker, a records check revealed an active warrant. Deputies then searched the area where they thought Walker had thrown something on the ground and found 0.75 grams of methamphetamine and a syringe. According to MCSO, Walker denied throwing anything on the ground.

    Larry Allen Walker was arrested for dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

    Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

