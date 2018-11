KINGMAN – Santa is coming to Mohave Community College. The college is hosting its MCC Shines event at 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 4 at 1971 Jagerson Ave., Bldg. 200.

Admission to the events is a non-perishable food item.

Don’t forget those cameras. Families will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be a lighting ceremony under the canopy.

Information provided by Mohave Community College