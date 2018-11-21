Rants and Raves | November 22, 2018

A senior community in Kingman: A 55-plus community is badly needed in Kingman. Not everyone this age wants to buy property. Retirees want to downsize, eliminate property expenses and rent. If Kingman is not foreseeable, other towns and states are.

NACFD meeting: When the fire department wants to leave the public out of their meetings, go meet at a restaurant! Don’t occupy a public forum and shut out the public.

Three missing on Hualapai Mountain: Hoping for a happy ending on this one. I hate to read these kinds of stories. They are all too common.

Pistachio Farms: It didn’t take long after election for Cobb and Borelli to trade our water for what they claim will create jobs and generate money for the county. They should tread carefully – we can’t drink money.

GOP launches audit of county recorder: All for this audit. It’s time to go back to voting on ONE DAY, election day. Give everyone possible the day off and you have one year to plan to get to the polls. It would solve all these problems.

Four weeks from oblivian GOP Congress slumbers on: A short term of two years was enough time for the House Republicans to feed at the trough. Good bye and good riddance.

Large pot seizure: Just imagine for a moment how much money Arizona could be making on this stuff. Instead of spending it on arrests and incarcerations. Still don’t get it, huh?

Kingman rumors: Like children on the playground. “Did you hear?” Some people just have too much time on their hands.

You didn’t lose the Amazon Lottery: Follow the money. This kind of smells like the people in D.C. who lobby congress for major corporations. The rich get richer while the rest of us don’t matter.

Senate Republicans are blocking Trump appointments: Trump drained the swamp by bringing in swamp creatures of his own. Will Americans never learn?