Use more shops for your holiday meal

You’ve consulted your cookbooks and perhaps the experts at Food Network, and planned your holiday meal. It is now time to start shopping for the bounty. Instead of heading to your local big-box grocery store, consider spreading the joy.

Groceries are an often-overlooked aspect of shopping local, and one that can make a big difference not only to a small business, but to your holiday meal as well.

Make a list, check it twice

Purchasing items from different shops comes with the territory when it comes to food. The best place for produce may be different that the best shop for meats or bread, unless you have a co-op at your convenience. Arrange your lists by location. This will help keep you organized and not forget any essential item.



Scout local farms

If you are looking for a holiday bird to be the centerpiece of your meal, look around for local farms. Many local farms have a stand at a farmers markets or will advertise through local channels. This is a great way to get a turkey, for example, that is very fresh and most likely raised cage-free.

Visit a farmers market

Depending on your climate, you may have an operating farmers market available to you year round. Fall and early winter months just happen to be prime time for root vegetables. Even if you live in a cooler climate, many open markets try and stay open as late as possible to help people with their holiday shopping.

Support your local bakery

Take some pressure off yourself and let someone else handle the desserts. Local bakeries will have plenty to choose from. Just be sure to call and pre-order. Unless you place your order ahead of time, bakeries may not be able to guarantee their selection by the time you arrive.