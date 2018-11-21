Thanksgiving Coloring Contest
Wells Fargo branches accepting food donations for food bank

Wells Fargo, 3940 Stockton Hill Road, is accepting food donations for the St. Mary's Food Bank. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: November 21, 2018 7:28 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – ‘Tis the season to be donating canned foods and non-perishable items to those who help out the needy all year.

    Wells Fargo is partnering up with St. Mary’s Food Bank, a local nonprofit that supports hunger related initiatives, to collect non-perishable food items for those in need.

    As of today through Dec. 31, branches will be accepting donations from community members and customers. The Wells Fargo branch accepting donations in Kingman has hours of operation of 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, 3940 Stockton Hill Road.

    Last year more than 9,800 pounds of non-perishable food items were delivered to local food banks and pantries, providing more than 8,200 meals.

