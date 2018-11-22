Buy a light, help clothe a child

KINGMAN – The community has an opportunity to show its holiday spirit while at the same time promoting a good cause by buying lights for the Radar Hill Christmas Tree Fundraiser with proceeds benefiting Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis Clothe the Kids.

As the tree is lit at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, people can gather at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, 1001 Gates Ave. Kingman Regional Medical Center will provide cookies, UniSource will bring coffee and hot chocolate, and Mohave State Bank will provide the funding needed to keep the tree lit throughout the holiday season.

A light can be purchased for $25 by calling the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce at 928-753-6253.

According to www.kiwanis.org, Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis will meet at Walmart, 3396 Stockton Hill Road, on Dec. 8 along with 200 elementary school children, who will each receive $100 in clothing and shoes.

“We sort of concentrate on coats and shoes first, and then any other type of clothing that they like,” said Marcia Beecham, president-elect of Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis. “It’s a wonderful experience.”

Kingman Unified School District and Kingman Academy of Learning each identifies children in need, and those kids will gather at the Kingman Academy High School gymnasium, 3420 N. Burbank St., the morning of Dec. 8, where they will get to meet Santa before going shopping at Walmart with volunteers.

Those interested in volunteering to shop with a child in need can go to the Walmart Garden Center at about 8 a.m. Dec. 8.

“I think God put us on Earth to take care of each other,” Beecham said. “Our motto is ‘saving the children of the world.’ We like to add that we like to do our community first.”

Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis gives to children year round, not just during the holiday season. People can send donations to P.O. box 3993, 86402.