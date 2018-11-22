What is the Giving Tuesday movement?

Giving Tuesday has become a movement that celebrates the act of giving. While the campaign promotes charitable acts and other philanthropy throughout the year, it culminates on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving.

If you decide to participate this year, consider giving your time or money to a local need.

The History

Many noted days now follow the holiday of Thanksgiving. The big day itself is followed by Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. After this is Shop Small Saturday, Cyber Monday and then Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 by the United Nations Foundation and the 92nd Street Y – marketed for that year’s Thanksgiving holiday. The intention of the holiday was to mark a day for celebrating the generosity of giving.

By The Numbers

If people enjoy spending money, they also enjoy giving it. Here is Giving Tuesday in 2017, by the numbers:

• 2.5 million online gifts were given for more than $300 million in monetary value.

• More than 150 countries participated in the campaign, along with more than 120 community coalitions.

• The social media impression of the campaign reached 21.7 billion. That’s right, billion.

Turning Giving Tuesday into a Local Affair

While there are many worthy national campaigns and foundations performing great work, there is something to be said for providing charitable acts in your hometown. Support a local charity or find a local chapter of a larger foundation you admire. Also keep in mind that not all giving has to be monetary. If you’re strapped for cash, there are many causes that would appreciate your time – even if it’s only for a few hours.