The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:06 PM Sat, Nov. 24th
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

AZGFD to debut ‘eagle cam’ in December

Wildlife watchers will be in for a treat when the bald eagle nesting season begins. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and its conservation partners will launch a new “eagle cam” around mid-December. (Daily Miner file photo)

Wildlife watchers will be in for a treat when the bald eagle nesting season begins. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and its conservation partners will launch a new “eagle cam” around mid-December. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: November 24, 2018 6:27 p.m.

    • PHOENIX – Wildlife watchers will be in for a treat when the bald eagle nesting season begins. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and its conservation partners will launch a new “eagle cam” around mid-December.

    The public is asked to please not approach bald eagle nests and closure areas during the nesting season. Any disturbance of the nest, including nearby human activity may cause the eagles to abandon it and not breed.

    Also keep in mind that disturbing bald eagles or other migratory nesting birds is against federal law.

    While waiting for the eagle cam to be officially launched, wildlife watchers can view other live wildlife cameras at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/webcamlist/.

    More like this story