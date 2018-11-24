AZGFD to debut ‘eagle cam’ in December

PHOENIX – Wildlife watchers will be in for a treat when the bald eagle nesting season begins. The Arizona Game and Fish Department and its conservation partners will launch a new “eagle cam” around mid-December.

The public is asked to please not approach bald eagle nests and closure areas during the nesting season. Any disturbance of the nest, including nearby human activity may cause the eagles to abandon it and not breed.

Also keep in mind that disturbing bald eagles or other migratory nesting birds is against federal law.

While waiting for the eagle cam to be officially launched, wildlife watchers can view other live wildlife cameras at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/viewing/webcamlist/.