Dear Abby | Mom won’t approve daughter’s reconciliation with boyfriend

Dear Abby: I have been seeing this guy for nine months. We had a good relationship, but then it hit a bump in the road. He was told some false information about me, and instead of giving me the benefit of the doubt, he immediately assumed it was true. He said nasty things to me, called me horrible names, and we didn’t speak for a month. Once we came back into contact, I forgave him for falsely accusing me and put the episode behind me.

My mother is not as forgiving. I tried to explain how I feel about him and how I want to move on from it. She hasn’t had a change of heart and says she does not approve of him. So now I sneak around with him and leave my mother out of the loop.

I want to respect her opinion, but I do not want to give up the guy I love. I don’t know what to do. Help! – Torn in Massachusetts

Dear Torn: I can’t salvage this romance and neither can you.



Sneaking around is immature and dishonest. A guy who would help you do that is nothing to brag about. If he loved you as much as you say you love him, he would have apologized not only to you but also to your mother. If he had, she might have changed her opinion about him.

Dear Abby: My grandmother had beautiful but simple emerald jewelry. When I was 10, she told me that because I was her only grandchild who shared emerald as a birthstone, when she died, the jewelry would be mine.

Fast-forward 30 years. A year before her death, my grandmother asked my mother if there was anything of hers we wanted. Mom immediately mentioned the emerald jewelry for me. Grandma then informed Mom that we were “too late,” she’d already given it to my aunt, her daughter-in-law. I never let on to my grandmother how upset I was, but I was devastated. A year later she passed away at 86. It’s not her fault that she forgot she’d promised the jewelry to me.

I don’t want to ask her to give me the jewelry. My grandmother was precious to her, too. But would it be wrong to ask her to not promise it to anyone else, and to leave it to me in her will? – Hopeful in Canada

Dear Hopeful: You wouldn’t be wrong, but it will require a delicate touch. Not only should you do it, you should do it soon, before she does exactly what you fear.