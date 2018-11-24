Enjoy the holidays while completing those to-do lists

Shopping season is in full swing now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, but the holidays are meant to be a time of celebration where people spend time eating, drinking and enjoying time with loved ones. That begs the question: How can the holidays be enjoyed without unnecessary stress?

Shannon Ables, author of the now-available book, “Living the Simply Luxurious Life,” has a few tips for how to delight in the holidays without being crushed under the pressure of all that’s needing to be accomplished through New Year’s Day.

Ables said that often times the stressfulness of the season can be attributed to self-expectations, with some families trying to squeeze decades-worth of traditions into just a couple of weeks.

“It’s the traditions I think we need to take a closer look at,” Ables said.

While traditions can make for a memorable holiday season, Ables believes evaluating those traditions and engaging only in those that the whole family enjoys can help alleviate stress. One way to ensure the family is behind a tradition is to create a new one with input from everyone.

“Make some fun, new traditions,” Ables said. “They don’t have to be expensive or extravagant.”

Ables said another way to breathe life into holiday celebrations is by traveling, if possible.

“What I mean by that is maybe it’s too stressful to stay at home, maybe the kids have just left the nest, maybe there’s a shift in your way of life,” she said. “Why not travel for the holidays if you’re able to?”

Ables has traveled for the holidays a couple of times.

“Those trips have been some of the most memorable times I’ve had because they were different,” she said, noting that observing a holiday from the outside, for instance while out of the country, can lead to a new perspective and appreciation for the celebration at home.

If traveling long distance is out of the question, people can still get additional joy from the holidays while at the same time mitigating stress by enjoying nature. For folk in Kingman, that could mean taking advantage of hiking and biking trails.

“As we know, studies have shown nature is a wonderful de-stressor,” Ables said. “It keeps us present, and gives us time to remember what’s important.”

And while it’s a bit warmer in Kingman than in Oregon, where Ables lives, it’s still chilly this time of year. That affords Kingman-area residents the opportunity to mesh holiday hiking with traditions by warming up with a cup of hot chocolate either at home or at a local restaurant or coffee shop.

Ables also recommends having a “silent night” from time to time for stress relief.

“Taking a step back from everything that’s becoming a little too much, even though it’s celebratory, it can be stressful,” she said, specifically referencing non-stop holiday music played for weeks at a time. “And sometimes we don’t realize that’s what’s causing our stress.”

Taking a mental timeout, enjoying and appreciating some semblance of silence is a good way to ensure spirits aren’t squashed even before the holiday arrives.

On the subject of thinking ahead, Ables recommends having a holiday-decorated space in the home, perhaps complete with cookies and something warm to drink, ready to entertain guests before invites are extended. That way, when you meet that long-lost friend in the grocery aisle, all that’s left to do is catch up.

“It’s more about just creating opportunity,” she said.

Ables’ last tip for staying balanced during the holidays may very well be the most difficult for some people to implement: monotasking. She said that as the holiday to-do list lengthens, some believe tackling multiple items at once is a good idea.

“But that can actually add to stress,” she said, adding that the holidays are about savoring the moment, which can be difficult when bogged down by stress.

“We need to be aware that ‘Hey, I can only do so much.’ Maybe delegate, maybe cross some things off,” Ables said. “It’s just a matter of prioritizing.”

For those matriarchs and patriarchs who have a habit of spending most of the holidays running errands or catering to others, Ables notes that this time of year is for everyone to enjoy.

Serving others is certainly a source of joy, but Ables said “You need to feel happy as much as you’re making everyone else feel happy.”