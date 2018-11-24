Giving Tuesday appeals to America’s holiday spirit of generosity

KINGMAN – Now that you’ve run up your credit card on Black Friday, shopped small on Saturday and ordered online for Cyber Monday, it’s time to dig a little deeper for Giving Tuesday.

The holiday designation was created by the United Nations Foundation in 2012 and is aimed at charitable contributions and philanthropic causes. Among national organizations that typically benefit from Giving Tuesday are Red Cross, Nature Conservancy, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Make-A-Wish Foundation.

While U.S. consumers are forecast to spend $720 billion on Christmas gifts this year, according to the National Retail Federation, others are living on the streets and struggling for survival.

In Kingman, you can support nonprofit organizations such as Cornerstone Mission, a faith-based shelter for homeless men at 3049 Sycamore Ave. It costs the mission $18 a day to provide services for one person. Cornerstone also runs Diana’s Faith House for homeless women.

Other worthy causes include Kingman Area Food Bank, Kingman Cancer Care Unit, Salvation Army and Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.

And giving doesn’t have to be in the form of monetary donations. These groups are continually looking for volunteers, even if it’s just a few hours of work.

Last year, the Giving Tuesday movement raised $274 million for nonprofits, which was 50 percent more than the previous year. On social media platforms the movement reached 21.7 billion people in 150 counties.

In support of #GivingTuesday 2018, Facebook is partnering with PayPal to match donations to nonprofits dollar for dollar up to $7 million.