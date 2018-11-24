The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Grand Canyon can't overcome sluggish start against Utah

The Grand Canyon bench sees the writing on the wall as the Antelopes lost to Utah Friday night at the Wooden Legacy Tournament in Fullerton, California, 75-66. (Photo by David Kadlubowski/GCU Athletics)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 24, 2018 8:24 a.m.

    • Fullerton, Calif. - Needing to halt Grand Canyon's second-half charge, Utah changed its defense and ultimately propelled itself into the tournament's fifth-place game against Northwestern.

    Once holding a 16-point lead in the first half, the Utes saw their advantage slip to a single point midway through the second half. A switch from man-to-man defense to zone, as a suggestion from assistant coach Andy Hill, was the momentum change Utah needed.

    "I'm not sure what he saw in that situation, but with 9:22 left he said to switch to a zone," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "We had a hard time guarding them in the post. We kept sending them to the foul line and we thought that zone would maybe take them out of that process. I thought we did a nice job."

    Senior guard Sedrick Barefield scored 26 points for Utah (3-2), 18 in the second half, and sophomore forward Donnie Tillman added 14.

    Sophomore forward Alessandro Lever scored 16 points and freshman guard Tim Finke added 14 for Grand Canyon (3-3), which fell to 0-3 all-time against Utah and to 0-5 all-time against Pac-12 opponents.

    Utah outrebounded Grand Canyon 31-24 to earn the victory. Barefield scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half, hitting three of his four 3-pointers after halftime.

