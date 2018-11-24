Grand Canyon can't overcome sluggish start against Utah

Fullerton, Calif. - Needing to halt Grand Canyon's second-half charge, Utah changed its defense and ultimately propelled itself into the tournament's fifth-place game against Northwestern.

Once holding a 16-point lead in the first half, the Utes saw their advantage slip to a single point midway through the second half. A switch from man-to-man defense to zone, as a suggestion from assistant coach Andy Hill, was the momentum change Utah needed.

"I'm not sure what he saw in that situation, but with 9:22 left he said to switch to a zone," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "We had a hard time guarding them in the post. We kept sending them to the foul line and we thought that zone would maybe take them out of that process. I thought we did a nice job."

Senior guard Sedrick Barefield scored 26 points for Utah (3-2), 18 in the second half, and sophomore forward Donnie Tillman added 14.

Sophomore forward Alessandro Lever scored 16 points and freshman guard Tim Finke added 14 for Grand Canyon (3-3), which fell to 0-3 all-time against Utah and to 0-5 all-time against Pac-12 opponents.

Utah outrebounded Grand Canyon 31-24 to earn the victory. Barefield scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half, hitting three of his four 3-pointers after halftime.