Horoscopes | Nov. 25, 2018

Birthdays: Katie Cassidy, 32; Jerry Ferrara, 39; Christina Applegate, 47; Bruno Tonioli, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Catch up on personal paperwork or rearrange your schedule to free up space for the things you truly enjoy doing. A personal change or plans you make with someone you love will give you something to look forward to.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Watch how those with more experience handle situations, and you will pick up valuable information. Getting together with elders in your family or group will bring you greater understanding of what happened in the past.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone talk you into doing something you don’t want to do. Use your intelligence to monitor a situation and respond properly.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s important to do things because you want to and to engage in pastimes that interest you. Stick to what makes you feel comfortable and stress-free.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get involved in something that challenges you mentally and physically. Surround yourself and enjoy time spent with people who stimulate you and motivate you to be the best you can be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Walk away from situations that are emotionally, physically or financially indulgent. Do something constructive that will help you gain greater perspective on what you want to accomplish.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your life simple. Don’t join in if you feel uneasy about what someone else is doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Not owing or being owed will give you a sense of freedom and will lead to innovative beginnings. Learn from other people’s mistakes, and make personal changes to the way you live.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Change begins within. Be true to yourself and set standards that will not compromise your integrity, lifestyle or future goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your own thing to avoid being annoyed by someone’s inconsistency. Don’t pay for someone else’s poor judgment or unfortunate mistake.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Embrace the future. You’ll find a path that brings you in contact with interesting people and the chance to get ahead financially.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t trust what someone tells you. Children or your lover will play an important role in helping you move forward.