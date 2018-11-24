It’s a winter wonderland in the Hualapai’s

KINGMAN – The sound of sleigh bells will be coming from the Hualapai Mountains from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road.

The event will have treats and activities for the whole family, a holiday arts and crafts fair, hay rides and photo opportunities with Santa.

Mrs. Claus will be reading Christmas stories from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to take selfies with Santa’s elves.

Admission is $7 per vehicle. The public is encouraged to bring their own cameras.

For more information, call the Hualapai Mountain Park at 928-681-5700.