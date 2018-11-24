The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Man released from prison accused of killing woman that day

David James Bohart (courtesy of Tucson Police Department)

  • Originally Published: November 24, 2018 1:42 p.m.

    • TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a 34-year-old man released from prison Monday is accused of killing a woman the same day.

    Police say David James Bohart was arrested at a hotel Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of 49-year-old Marika L. Jones at a Tucson home.

    Bohart remained jailed Saturday and online court records don't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

    According to police, Jones' body was found Wednesday after a man identifying himself as a lawyer called police with information about a possible killing at the home.

    Police were already conducting an investigating because a man using a false name had called 911 on Monday to report he'd just been released from prison and had killed his girlfriend but couldn't provide an address.

