Obituary | James Alvin Smith

James Alvin Smith, 70, of Kingman passed away on Nov. 17, 2018. He was born on Oct. 27, 1948 in Napoleon, Ohio to Alvin and Martha Smith.

James graduated high school and then enlisted in the Air Force in 1966. He met his beloved wife Nickie and was married on Oct. 7, 1972 in Fort Riley, Kansas. James was honorably discharged in 1973 and then went to work for the State of Ohio and worked there until he retired.



James is survived by his loving wife; Nickie Lee Smith, brother; Jerry Smith (Shirley), many nieces, nephews and extended family.

James was preceded in death by his parents; Alvin and Martha Smith, brother; John Smith, sister; Donna Mae and nephew; Randy Smith.

James will be laid to rest in a graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Family Home Health and Hospice or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

