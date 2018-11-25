‘Creed 2’ is just a ‘Rocky’ knock off

I saw the first movie “Rocky” at a drive-in theater. Maybe that's aging me a bit and for our younger readers, a drive-in was a large parking lot where the parking stalls were slightly elevated toward a large white screen at the head of the parking lot. There were poles with corded speakers at each stall. You'd pickup the speaker and it would clip on to the top of your window. You'd watch the movie on the big screen through rain, wind, foggy windows and walks to the bathroom. The walk-in theater paled in comparison.

If you didn't see the first “Rocky,” or even the following sequels, don't worry. Creed 2 has the same good-guy-gets-beaten-down-and-comes-back-to-triumph theme. Maybe the magic is in how it was done. Nope, same thing there too. Stallone wrote the screenplay and helped direct the film.

Sylvester Stallone, aging gracefully, plays a much smaller, wiser part in coaching Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) through his boxing career. For his part, Jordan plays the character well. The boxing matches were well choreographed. Creed's mother Mary Anne Creed (Phylicia Rashad) you may remember from The Cosby Show as Bill Cosby's wife.

Don't mistake Creed's wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) for the older Cosby daughter as I did. Although the resemblance is pretty close. Rashad's character here was similar to her Cosby fame as she came across as reserved, educated and very smart.

Thompson sang a few songs during the movie but there was nothing particularly outstanding about her character. Jordan and Stallone were the standout characters: Stallone with his wise advice and analysis and Jordan for being able to convey the emotion, drive and physicality.

Basically, Jordan is the son of Apollo Creed, who was killed in a boxing match in one of the sequels. The son, Marcell (Florian Munteanu), of the boxer that killed Jordan's father is also a boxer. He is coached by ex-Rocky-rival Captain Ivan (Dolph Lundgren). Lundgren is training Munteanu to fight Jordan.

Munteanu is a muscular mountain of a man who rarely speaks. Munteanu and Jordan fight early in the movie. Jordan gets injured, Munteanu is disqualified and sets the stage for a second fight. You can take three guesses what happens and the second two guesses don't count.

The movie is a whole lot longer than it needed to be. A lot of screen time was wasted spending 10 to 20 seconds dwelling on faces that had no value to the plot. If you want to convey a character's facial expression, shock for example, you show the facial expression and then move on. Don't dwell on the face for a full 30 seconds. This happens a lot during the first half of the movie. The plot itself is enough to draw you in a little.

The first “Rocky” drew you in almost as if you were experiencing it yourself. Creed 2 just barely draws you in until the last third of the movie where now you're actually wondering what will happen. This could, and should, have been done in 90 minutes. It's almost a half-hearted attempt at what has proven to be a successful story line.

But two hours and ten minutes had me fidgeting in my seat hoping it would move along. It is rated PG13 for violence and a little blood. The advantage of our local movie theater is you have four choices, three of which are probably better than this. I'll give Creed 2 barely 2 out of 5 Miners.