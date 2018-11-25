Kingman Photo | Awarding a the Mini Grants

Fourth grade teachers from Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School, Michelle Rucker, Bridgett Maticic, Barbara McLarty, and Brenda Rhoades were chosen by Kingman Area School Retirees Association as recipients of our 2018 $400 “Mini grant.” Proposals were received from 3rd, 4th, and 5th grades. The Grant committee determined that the fourth grade proposal benefited the most students. The teachers are enriching a fourth grade Arizona history standard by planning a field trip for their classes to Hoover Dam. This grant will help them with the costs of that trip. Students and their teachers are very excited to receive this grant. As a mission of KASRA is to aid in the advancement of education, we are proud to award this grant.