Kingman Photo | MCC Instructor Awarded

Mohave Community College biology instructor Tonya Baxley recently received the National Digital Learning Innovation Award from the Online Learning Consortium. Baxley was flown to Florida to receive the $10,000 award during the OLC National Convention on Nov. 14. The money will be used by the college to help further her innovative teaching concept and help students. OLC honored Baxley for her work improving student success rates from 70 percent to 90 percent by using online education material. She and her biology lab assistant also created a Biology Lab Workbook for MCC students. The workbook and online material helped save each of her students approximately $100 in textbook fees. (Photo courtesy of MCC)