Many thanks go out to the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468 for the great breakfast and all who served on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. Your deep sense of patriotism and civic pride reflect the vitality and spirit of America. This breakfast and your commitment was a fitting and memorable occasion for all veterans past and present. God bless the Elks and the United States of America.



Jimmy Cox

MSGT Jimmy Cox, USAF (ret)