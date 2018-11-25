Letter | Thank you to the youngsters in Kingman

On behalf of all of the members of the Kingman chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, we would like to thank the young people who came out on Oct. 20 to the Young Eagles rally. Young people ages 8 through 17 were given free rides in a small aircraft at the Kingman Airport. For many, it was their first airplane ride. This allows young people to experience the joy of flight.

This year 62 Kingman youth escaped the bonds of earth and became Young Eagles. The children were given a brief ground school and then a free flight. We had six airplanes fly these young enthusiasts above the Kingman area. These flights are made possible by our sponsors and our thanks go: Little Eagle Day Care and pre-school, Mohave State Bank, Nelson Insurance, Kingman Transportation, Innovative Stonework and Landscaping and Air-Zona Aircraft Services Inc.



David Amspoker

Young Eagles Coordinator