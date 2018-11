Elijah Brown and Yani Zheng were married June 30, 2018 at the Hualapai Mountain Park. Elijah is the son of Clark and Mary Brown of Kingman and is a graduate of Mohave Community College and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Yani is the daughter of Xian Hua and Xiao Yan and has a Master’s Degree in Biology. The couple reside in Prescott Valley, Arizona where Elijah works as a software engineer for Cobham Aerospace Communications.