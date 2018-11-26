Boat accident injures two on Parker Strip

Two people were injured in a boat accident Friday afternoon north of Parker.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department-Colorado River Office reported the crash occured at 3:23 p.m. on Friday at Riverland Resort, an RV resort on the California side of the river near the Keys II subdivision. The call described a pontoon boat crashing into several other boats, injuring several people.

La Paz County Sheriff’s Capt. Curt Bagby said details were sketchy as of Saturday, but that the incident began when a pontoon boat with two occupants struck the ground near Mike Mack’s hotel. Bagby said the impact knocked the occupants, a man and a woman, to the floor of the boat. The throttle became stuck, as the boat went across the river, striking another boat and hitting a structure on the California side of the Colorado River. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the woman was taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center, while the man was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. More information will be provided as it becomes available.