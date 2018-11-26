Discovery review continues in bridge-blocking case

KINGMAN – Matthew Phillip Wright of Henderson, Nevada, charged with blocking Pat Tillman Bridge with an armored car in June, appeared before Judge Billy Sipe on Monday for a pretrial conference.

According to Lindsay Smith, who represented the defendant Monday, defense counsel Nathan Best continues to review some 200 pages of disclosure. She said a plea offer has yet to be made.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a call of an armed suspect, identified as Wright, in an armored vehicle blocking U.S. 93 at Pat Tillman Bridge around noon June 15.

Mohave County grand jurors in June indicted Wright on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

A motion was filed by then-defense counsel Ira Shiflett to have Wright’s case remanded back to the grand jury in September. The motion was based on components of the indictment proceeding that the defense counsel thought warranted a return to the grand jury, including a juror being a potential witness, confusion as to the number of reports received by law enforcement, and the testimony of a DPS detective. Judge Billy Sipe denied the motion.

Matthew Phillip Wright has a pretrial conference set for 10 a.m. Dec. 24.