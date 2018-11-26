Grand Canyon opens with 17-0 run, holds off La Salle

Fullerton, Calif. - Damari Millstead and Alessandro Lever each scored 17 points and Lever added 10 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to an 82-70 win over La Salle in the seventh place game of the Wooden Legacy.

Millstead scored his 17 points off the bench. Carlos Johnson added 16 points.

Grand Canyon (4-3), bolstered by a raucous crowd, won its first game of the tournament as four players scored in double figures. The Antelopes were efficient as they shot 54.2 percent from the field.

La Salle went cold in the first half, not scoring for a stretch of 8:52 and Grand Canyon went on a 17-0 run to take a 25-9 lead. La Salle cut the lead to 7 points in the second half but would get no closer.

La Salle fell to 0-7 and is still searching for its first victory.

Isiah Deas led La Salle in scoring with 22 points. He missed 7 of 9 shots in the first half for just six points. He scored 16 of his points in the second half. Pookie Powell added 15 points. Miles Brookins had 10 points and 10 rebounds.