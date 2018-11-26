The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Grand Canyon opens with 17-0 run, holds off La Salle

Grand Canyon's Carlos Johnson throws down a dunk in the Antelopes' 82-70 win over La Salle in the seventh-place game of the Wooden Legacy on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 in Fullerton, California. Johnson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. (Photo by David Kadlubowski/GCU Athletics)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 26, 2018 6:02 a.m.

    • Fullerton, Calif. - Damari Millstead and Alessandro Lever each scored 17 points and Lever added 10 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to an 82-70 win over La Salle in the seventh place game of the Wooden Legacy.

    Millstead scored his 17 points off the bench. Carlos Johnson added 16 points.

    Grand Canyon (4-3), bolstered by a raucous crowd, won its first game of the tournament as four players scored in double figures. The Antelopes were efficient as they shot 54.2 percent from the field.

    La Salle went cold in the first half, not scoring for a stretch of 8:52 and Grand Canyon went on a 17-0 run to take a 25-9 lead. La Salle cut the lead to 7 points in the second half but would get no closer.

    La Salle fell to 0-7 and is still searching for its first victory.

    Isiah Deas led La Salle in scoring with 22 points. He missed 7 of 9 shots in the first half for just six points. He scored 16 of his points in the second half. Pookie Powell added 15 points. Miles Brookins had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

