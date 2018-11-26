Horoscopes | November 27, 2018

Birthdays: Alison Pill, 33; Jaleel White, 42; Fisher Stevens, 55; Kathryn Bigelow, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Tidy up loose ends, and make changes that will improve your health. A commitment will lead to a new beginning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick to your game plan. Being productive will help ease stress and give you a chance to distance yourself from a matter that has left you feeling uncertain.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Talks will lead to changes that will add to your comfort and convenience. Trust in your ability to get things done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Remain focused on what needs to be finished. Be resourceful and avoid being misled by someone who tends to exaggerate.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Set your goals, budget and time frame; don’t venture off-track. A celebration late in the day will enhance your personal life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Question everyone and everything to be sure you are getting legitimate information. Problems at home should be looked at carefully, and consideration should be made based on what’s transpired and the facts.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak up if you don’t agree with someone or if you are being bullied or taken for granted. Slow down and double-check all the facts rather than acting on an emotional impulse.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pour your energy into fixing up your residence. Trust your instincts, and don’t let your emotions lead you astray.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of your cash, possessions and your physical well-being. Question suspicious offers or anyone who is too complimentary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let the changes others make get in your way or stop you from moving forward with or without help or support. Trust in your ability to get things done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your thoughts and feelings to find out where you stand. If something doesn’t sound right, ask questions until you feel satisfied with what you are being told.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Nothing will be clear-cut, and communication will lead to uncertainty. If you aren’t sure about someone or something, sit tight and wait until you have a better view of what’s happening.