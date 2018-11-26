Late dove season is now open

For those sportsmen who weren’t fortunate enough to draw any big game tags this fall, don’t despair. There are still plenty of hunting opportunities out there.

Quail season is open now, and so is the second dove season of the year.

The hunt opened on Nov. 23 and will end on Jan. 6. There is still a 15-bird daily limit, all of which must be Mourning doves. The possession limit is also 45 birds, but no more than 15 can be taken in one day.

All hunters must have a valid Arizona hunting license and this includes youth hunters, ages 10 to 17. The youth license is only $5.

All dove hunters over 18 years old, must also have a migratory bird stamp, which costs $5. These stamps can be purchased online, at any license dealer or at any AZGFD office.

Hunters are reminded that shooting hours for migratory birds, including doves, are from half hour before sunrise to sunset.

Hunters must leave a feathered wing on their birds until they reach the hunter’s residence. Hunts pursuing all migratory birds, including doves, are limited to shotguns that hold no more than three shells.

Make sure you pick up your empty shotguns shells and boxes. These items are considered litter, and, if cited and convicted of this violation, a hunter could lose their privilege to hunt for up to five years.

Dove hunters can use lead shot for these migratory birds, but if you’re hunting waterfowl at the same time, you must use non-toxic shot.

Quail and rabbit hunters can also use lead shot.