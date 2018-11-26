The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Slow down

  • Originally Published: November 26, 2018 6:03 p.m.

    • For quite some time I have been wondering what people have against speed limits and stop signs. I see it every day. I live in Golden Valley in the 55 mph area. If you drive 55 mph, you all but get almost run over. I see people pull onto Highway 68 who don’t stop at stop signs. It is the same in Kingman.

    If you get a moving violation your insurance rates will go up. The fine isn’t cheap. You will pay for that ticket for quite a while. Do yourself a favor, drive the speed limit and stop at stop signs.

    Ronney L Case

    Golden Valley resident

