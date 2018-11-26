State files to designate robbery suspect’s charges as dangerous

KINGMAN – The state has filed an addendum to multiple charges against Preston Earl Milks, one of three men arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and robberies in the Kingman area.

Milks appeared before Judge Billy Sipe for a pretrial conference Monday. Plea negotiations are ongoing, and additional disclosure could be on the way. The addendum filed with the court designated multiple of the charges faced by Milks as dangerous. The defendant entered a denial to the addendum.

The state alleges that Milks, along with Anthony Scott Axton and Francis William Allison, participated in the armed robbery of Dollar General at 4405 Stockton Hill Road on April 12. Each are facing nine felony counts including two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft.

The state has also charged that Axton and Allison were involved in the July 1 armed robbery of Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. Both are facing felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and misconduct involving body armor.

Both men have been charged with committing armed robbery at Byers Liquor on Oct. 3, 2017. Axton and Allison are facing five felony counts for their alleged involvement: armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.

Axton and Allison have also been charged with burglary in the third degree and theft, both felonies, in regards to an alleged theft at True Value on Sept. 10, 2017.

All three men are being charged with burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor, both felonies, in the Dec. 24, 2017 burglary of Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Along with charges pertaining to the Dec. 24, 2017 and April 12 incidents, the state alleges that Milks committed armed robbery in the 100 block of East Tusayan Drive in Meadview around Jan. 1. He faces felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault and misconduct involving body armor.

Milks is also facing charges for his alleged involvement in a March armed robbery in the 5400 block of west Highway 68 in Golden Valley, in addition to an armed robbery in the 5100 block of west Highway 68 in Golden Valley on or about Feb. 4.

Milks will be back in court at 10 a.m. Dec. 31.