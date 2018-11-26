Walleck Ranch shooting suspect’s case in ‘holding pattern’

KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, 19, facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in March’s Walleck Ranch Park shooting, appeared for a pretrial conference Monday in the court of Judge Richard Weiss.

Lee Novak, counsel for the defendant, told the judge there wasn’t much to be done at Monday’s conference because the case is in a “holding pattern” due to waiting on a settlement conference. That conference is set for Dec. 13.

Bell was arrested after law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell and another suspect, 16-year-old Angel Miguel Bravo, were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Bell is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and with assisting a criminal street gang. Both are felonies.

The charge of assisting a criminal street gang has also been brought against three others whom the state alleges were involved in the incident: Bravo, Juan Carlos Lozano, 19, and Alexander Eric Lozano, 17.

Timothy Joseph Bell has another pretrial conference scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Jan. 7.

As a matter of policy the Daily Miner generally does not normally identify juveniles involved in crimes. In this case it is because of the seriousness of the charges.