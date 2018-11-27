The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
3 on 3 Basketball Tourney

Grab your sneakers and join the Kingman Parks and Recreation Department for the Inaugural City of Kingman Men’s 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament Saturday, Dec. 8 at Kingman Academy High School gym. (Adobe Images)

  • Originally Published: November 27, 2018 9:55 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The Kingman Parks and Recreation Department will host the Inaugural City of Kingman Men’s 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Kingman Academy High School gym.

    Cost is $75 for teams of four players in two age divisions – Ages 18 to 34 and 35 and up.

    Kingman Honda has provided a $500 prize for first place.

    Teams must be registered by Monday, Dec. 3 by contacting Ryan Fruhwirth at 928-757-7919 or rfruhwirth@cityofkingman.gov.

    There is no cost for fans to attend the event.

    – Information provided by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation

