3 on 3 Basketball Tourney

KINGMAN – The Kingman Parks and Recreation Department will host the Inaugural City of Kingman Men’s 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Kingman Academy High School gym.

Cost is $75 for teams of four players in two age divisions – Ages 18 to 34 and 35 and up.

Kingman Honda has provided a $500 prize for first place.

Teams must be registered by Monday, Dec. 3 by contacting Ryan Fruhwirth at 928-757-7919 or rfruhwirth@cityofkingman.gov.

There is no cost for fans to attend the event.

– Information provided by City of Kingman Parks and Recreation