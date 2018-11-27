Hualapai Mountain Road KFC, Long John Silver’s closed

KINGMAN – The Kingman community may now have a long way to go to get their Long John Silver’s fix, as according to a Facebook post from the franchisee of the KFC and Long John Silver’s on Hualapai Mountain Road, the location has closed.

Kyle Ogden, franchisee, posted the information to the Kingman Az Local News Facebook page on Saturday.

“It was a very tough decision but due to economics a necessary one,” Ogden wrote. “Let me assure you this closure was purely based on economics.”

He went on to say the restaurant had an “excellent” health-department rating for its last inspections in May and October.

“It also remained in the top 25 percent for customer service within KFC based on customer surveys,” Ogden added.

Ogden also addressed “concerns” about the location. In speaking to wait times, he explained they were due to “low volume and the fact that we had to cook the product fresh due to short hold times.”

He continued by saying that the KFC and LJS at the location had separate fryers in which the food was cooked.

“And as far as staff we are only as strong as our weakest link and we continually strive to have the best staff through training and follow up,” he wrote. “I am proud of the staff that we have and I feel they try to give their best even on bad days.”

Ogden said the restaurant’s “incredible” staff, at least those who wanted to continue working, were transferred to the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Stockton Hill Road. The Stockton Hill Road location, he said, could see remodeling in 2019.

Kyle Ogden did not respond to The Daily Miner’s request for comment by press time.