Judge Moss to decide claims over KAA lawsuit expenses

KINGMAN – The legal fees continue to mount in the ongoing lawsuit between the City of Kingman and the Kingman Airport Authority, running into the hundreds of thousands of dollars for both sides, and the claims have yet to be settled.

The civil case is scheduled to go before Judge Steven Moss in Mohave County Superior Court on Dec. 11 in Lake Havasu City, where the judge will decide if anything further needs to be done.

It’s not over, said Andrew Federhar, KAA’s lead attorney from the Phoenix law firm Spencer Fane.

“This just arises out of the City’s efforts to sue everybody to get the attorneys’ fees, and all it’s resulted in is higher expense for the City,” Federhar said in a telephone interview.

The City has filed a lawsuit against Federhar, Spencer Fane, Kingman Airport Authority and its board members seeking to recoup legal expenses paid by the KAA, he said.

The lawsuit arises from Spencer Fane’s representation of KAA in a condemnation notice filed by the City in December 2017. The City seeks an order for Spencer Fane to repay the money it received in the case, which is estimated at more than $400,000.

Federhar and Spencer Fane have moved to dismiss the claims asserted by the City against them.

“It is not, of course, the court’s function to assess the merits of a claim in deciding a motion to dismiss,” Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason said in an Oct. 25 ruling. “The court does note, however, that Spencer Fane makes what appears to be convincing arguments.

“Those arguments go to the merits of the dispute, however, and do not directly address whether a viable cause of action has been pled. The court finds that the cause of action is viable.”

During arguments, Daryl Williams, counsel for the City, contended that the City has always had the right to “take” immediate possession of the funds and other property held by KAA.

The court found this contention “dubious.”

“Indeed, if that were the case, the court wonders why the city did not just take the property instead of going through the condemnation process,” Judge Thomason said.

All three of the damage claims against KAA and its defendants, which include the KAA board, are based on their decision to spend resources on counsel to defend a condemnation action. KAA defendants have absolute immunity from such claims, the court ruled.

Thomason noted that the plaintiff also asserted a racketeering claim against KAA and its defendants. It doesn’t seem plausible that defendants engaged in criminal activity amounting to a pattern of racketeering activity, he said.

“It appears that his racketeering claim is also frivolous and should not have been brought,” the judge said.