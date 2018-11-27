Prep Wrestling: Bulldogs ready to pounce on opponents in first year under coach Dan Napier

KINGMAN – Dan Napier didn’t hesitate.

As soon as he found out he would be taking over the Kingman High School wrestling team, the former assistant coach made sure to open the gym for the Bulldogs and that gives him high hopes for the future of the program.

“They’ve been putting in the work,” Napier said. “I have a lot of potential with them in the next couple of years to come. They’re really buying in.”

Kenny Becker and Paul Jones lead the way for Kingman and Napier expects a great season from the pair of seniors.

“We have pretty good talent out there,” Napier said. “This is Kenny and Paul’s fourth year wrestling. The new kids are coming along really well and I also have a couple of returners that are still young.”

And the fact Napier isn’t an unfamiliar face has helped the transition phase. He’s been around the Bulldogs and he knows everyone’s strengths and weaknesses.

“We’re working on some stuff this year that no one has ever really worked on with these kids,” Napier said. “That’s one of the things I’m working on – just getting them some stuff that they were missing and lacking in last year.”

The first test for the Bulldogs will be Wednesday at Mingus against Hopi, Snowflake and the host Marauders. However, the highlight of this season will be Kingman hosting multiple dual meets.

“It’s been one for many years,” Napier said of home dual meets. “So this is the first time we’ve had three at home.”

The Bulldogs wrestle at home Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Jan. 23 and that will give them more opportunities to compete in front of their fans and prove Napier’s beliefs of this squad.

“We have a lot of young talent out there that’s coming along really well,” Napier said. “There’s a lot of heart. They’ve put a lot of work in the offseason.”

Kingman welcomes a number of new wrestlers to the squad, but Napier talked about Gavin Randall who played football for the Bulldogs along with returners Jason Franklin and Jacob Jones.

And the ultimate goal for every grappler will be to perform well at sectionals to punch a ticket to state.

“I’m expecting to have a couple of wrestlers place highly in sectionals,” Napier said. “And I’m hoping to get three, possible four to the state tournament.”