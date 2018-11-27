Prep Wrestling: Vols determined to keep success rolling as new faces join the program

KINGMAN – The goal of any program is to build history and tradition, but that doesn’t happen overnight.

Not only does it take dedication and heart, but there also needs to be strong leadership to guide athletes in the right direction.

Dan Ondrejka has thrived to do that in his time at the helm of the Lee Williams wrestling team and the key is to set high standards.

“My expectation for them is to always just go out and try – do it for them, do it for the team, be what we’ve taught them to be in this room and put it to work,” Ondrejka said. “They always seem to do a good job. At the end of the day when we get off the mat, it’s ‘What did we do to get better? How do we better ourselves for the next time?’ We can’t dwell on the past, we have to move forward.”

The Vols have steadily improved under Ondrejka and his coaching staff, but this season’s ultimate test will be the addition of new grapplers that have yet to grace the mats at the high school level.

“There are a lot of young guys from our Falcons youth program that are finally coming into the program, which is big for KHS and for us,” Ondrejka said. “We always wanted that to filter into both programs and we’re starting to get some of those kids now. They’re going to get thrown into varsity right away. Hopefully we’ve prepared them over the years to be ready.”

The young talent will throw on their singlets Wednesday at Bradshaw Mountain, but the bigger test will be this weekend during the Nate Johnson Duals at Mesa Red Mountain.

“We’re really excited about the Red Mountain tournament,” Ondrejka said.

However, it will be just one tournament on a schedule that features two home meets – a first since Ondrejka took over as head coach.

“Hopefully having more home meets can get more butts in those benches and get some support going for Kingman wrestling in general,” Ondrejka said. “To have two home meets, that’s never happened the whole time I’ve been here. It’s never happened when I was coaching at KHS, too.”

The Vols have their first home dual-match of the season Dec. 19 and then cap the regular season Jan. 30 at home. The schedule also features a few new opponents as Lee Williams moves to Section IV after being in Section III last year.

“We’re really excited to be with some new teams that are excellent programs in Show Low and Chino Valley. We’re looking forward to going up against some new competition.”

But luckily the Vols have plenty of help to guide them. Assistant coaches Ray Sanchez and Thomas Jonseck have stepped up to the plate, especially after Ondrejka suffered a knee injury in practice.



“The other coaches in the room have done such a phenomenal job of picking up the slack while I’ve been down with the injury,” Ondrejka said. “They could be head coaches at any other program and any other program would be lucky to have them. I can’t thank them enough for having their wrestling knowledge in the room.”