Fallen Heroes Wreath Program determined to remember loved ones killed in the line of duty

Heroes deserve to be honored and never forgotten.

That’s why the Fallen Heroes Wreath Program has found its way across the country from Pennsylvania, and the effort to remember each and every fallen hero has come to Kingman with the first-ever placement of wreaths on Saturday.

The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program started during the 2014 holiday season in Philadelphia. The family of Philadelphia Police Officer John Pawlowski, who was killed in 2009, began the program so other families of fallen heroes would know their loved ones did not die in vain and would be remembered.

Kelly Davis, of Kingman, saw the program in action when she lived in Philadelphia. Her husband rode with a law enforcement motorcycle club that placed wreaths to honor the fallen in cemeteries in and around the City of Brotherly Love.

“For every one who lost a life, they place a wreath,” Davis said. “We want to let surviving family members in Kingman know we want to honor their loved ones annually.”

For the placement of wreaths Saturday, Davis and the national group are starting with the 11 firefighters who perished in the Doxol Explosion on July 5, 1973.

After Davis reached out to the home group in Philadelphia, it responded with 11 wreaths and bios on each of the Kingman firefighters.

“If people know of other local fallen heroes, we want to honor them, speak their name, and make sure they aren’t forgotten,” Davis said. “This is bigger than me. There are women out there with two to three weeks of prep time, making wreaths, and sending them out.”

The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program has greatly expanded from Philadelphia. The program is now covering the entire state of Pennsylvania, and also has chapters in Arizona, Pineville, Kentucky, Pelham, Alabama, Jasper County, Missouri, Rapid City, South Dakota, Hoonah, Alaska, West Jordan, Utah, and parts of New Jersey. Its goal is to make the movement go nationwide.

Davis said she expects the reading of the heroes’ bios and placing of the wreaths to start at noon Saturday at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road.

“This is a huge honor considering where I’ve come from and now to be part of something so awesome,” she said.

Kingman Fire Department is expected to participate in Saturday’s program.

“We support their efforts and will be participating in the wreath placement Saturday,” said Keith Eaton, KFD assistant fire chief.

For more information and to notify Kelly Davis of other fallen heroes, call 928-303-4650 or email her at davis.kelly19@gmail.com.