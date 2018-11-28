10 Things to Know for Today | November 28, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - SCIENTIST REPORTS 2ND GENE-EDITED PREGNANCY

Chinese researcher He Jiankui, who claims to have helped make the world's first genetically edited babies, says a second pregnancy may be underway.

2 - MISSISSIPPI MAKES HISTORY WITH SENATE CHOICE

Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins a divisive race marked by racial acrimony, becoming the first woman elected to Congress from the state.

3 - MANAFORT DENIES WIKILEAKS CONTACTS

Trump's former campaign chairman refutes a British news report that he had met secretly with Julian Assange around March 2016.

4 - RUSSIA OPTIMISTIC ON PUTIN-TRUMP SUMMIT

After Trump says he doesn't "like that aggression" against Ukraine, Moscow still expects a meeting between the two leaders to go ahead as planned in Argentina.

5 - COLD SHOULDER MAY BE IN STORE FOR SAUDI PRINCE

Mohammed bin Salman could be treated like a pariah by some, but not all, following the gruesome slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi when he attends the G-20 summit in Argentina.

6 - RISE IN US DEATHS IN AFGHANISTAN MUDDLES HOPE FOR PEACE

A spike in American combat deaths puts a spotlight on a stalemated 17-year war, testing Trump's commitment to pursuing peace with the Taliban.

7 - INVESTIGATORS ISSUE FINDINGS IN DEADLY LION AIR CRASH

Indonesian safety officials cite faulty sensors and an automatic safety system that repeatedly forced the Boeing 737 MAX 8'S nose down.

8 - MARKET TO PARSE FED CHAIRMAN'S WORDS FOR CLUES

Jerome Powell's recent observations suggest that while the U.S. economy remains strong it faces many risks, including a slowing global economy.

9 - BIG FELLA SPARED IN AUSTRALIA

Knickers the steer is too beefy to become burgers, so he's won a reprieve to live out his days on the farm.

10 - FROM WORST TO FIRST

The Buffalo Sabres, the NHL's worst team a season ago, beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime for their 10th straight win and are now atop the league's overall standings.