10 Things to Know for Today | November 28, 2018

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 28, 2018 5:41 a.m.

    • AP Top Stories November 28 A by Associated Press

    Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

    1 - SCIENTIST REPORTS 2ND GENE-EDITED PREGNANCY

    Chinese researcher He Jiankui, who claims to have helped make the world's first genetically edited babies, says a second pregnancy may be underway.

    2 - MISSISSIPPI MAKES HISTORY WITH SENATE CHOICE

    Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith wins a divisive race marked by racial acrimony, becoming the first woman elected to Congress from the state.

    3 - MANAFORT DENIES WIKILEAKS CONTACTS

    Trump's former campaign chairman refutes a British news report that he had met secretly with Julian Assange around March 2016.

    4 - RUSSIA OPTIMISTIC ON PUTIN-TRUMP SUMMIT

    After Trump says he doesn't "like that aggression" against Ukraine, Moscow still expects a meeting between the two leaders to go ahead as planned in Argentina.

    5 - COLD SHOULDER MAY BE IN STORE FOR SAUDI PRINCE

    Mohammed bin Salman could be treated like a pariah by some, but not all, following the gruesome slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi when he attends the G-20 summit in Argentina.

    6 - RISE IN US DEATHS IN AFGHANISTAN MUDDLES HOPE FOR PEACE

    A spike in American combat deaths puts a spotlight on a stalemated 17-year war, testing Trump's commitment to pursuing peace with the Taliban.

    7 - INVESTIGATORS ISSUE FINDINGS IN DEADLY LION AIR CRASH

    Indonesian safety officials cite faulty sensors and an automatic safety system that repeatedly forced the Boeing 737 MAX 8'S nose down.

    8 - MARKET TO PARSE FED CHAIRMAN'S WORDS FOR CLUES

    Jerome Powell's recent observations suggest that while the U.S. economy remains strong it faces many risks, including a slowing global economy.

    9 - BIG FELLA SPARED IN AUSTRALIA

    Knickers the steer is too beefy to become burgers, so he's won a reprieve to live out his days on the farm.

    10 - FROM WORST TO FIRST

    The Buffalo Sabres, the NHL's worst team a season ago, beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime for their 10th straight win and are now atop the league's overall standings.

