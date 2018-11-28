12 more holiday things to do in Kingman before Christmas

It isn’t quite the white Christmas sung about, but here in Kingman there is still plenty to do in order to celebrate the holiday season.

Christmas Gathering at the Museum

Join in some old fashioned holiday fun Christmas caroling at the Mohave Museum, 400 W. Beale St. The whole family will enjoy singing along with popular Christmas Carols we all know and love.

The program, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, will also feature a group from the Beale Street Theater, performing a scene from their production of Charles Dicken’s “The Christmas Carol.”

For more information call the Mohave Museum at 928-753-3195.

Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland

Join Mohave County Parks up at Hualapai Mountain Park for its annual Hualapai Winter Wonderland. Enjoy treats and activities for the whole family, a holiday arts and crafts fair, hay rides, and the chance for a photo and conversation with Santa! New this year is Mrs. Claus telling Christmas stories from around the world and Elfies, because we all know the elves don't do selfies. Please bring your own cameras.

The Wonderland can be found at Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $7 per vehicle. For more information call Hualapai Mountain Park at 928-681-5700.

Reindeer Run 1K, 5K

Join Kingman Academy of Learning and participate in the annual Wrangler Reindeer Run. The 1K course will wind between KAOL Primary and KAOL High School campuses. The 5K course will travel between all KAOL campuses and Centennial Park. All proceeds will benefit Kingman Academy Intermediate School.

Participants can pick up their packets from 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. Pick up your race bib, race T-shirt, and reindeer antlers. Refreshments will be provided and Santa will be available for pictures.

Races begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kingman Academy Intermediate School Gymnasium, 3419 Harrison St. For more information, call Kingman Academy of Learning Intermediate School at 928-681-3200.

Whiskers and Wine Fundraiser

The Grand Events Center is the site for the fifth annual Whiskers & Wine fundraiser for Western Arizona Humane Society. The evening will be highlighted with dinner, silent auction, live auction raffle prizes and surprises. This year's theme is "A Cowboy Christmas” with live music by an 1800s western reenactment troupe, live auction, raffle, silent auction and more.

The event begins 6 p.m. Saturday at The Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. Tickets are $50. For more information or to buy tickets, call 928-753-2727.

Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair

The hunt for the perfect gift is on at the Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair on Friday, Dec. 7. Things shoppers can find include soaps, lotions, jewelry, CPAP comfort seal, wreaths, centerpieces, wood craft items, knitted or woven items, potholders, tissue holders, baked goods, Christmas ornaments and more.

Track down that perfect gift from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. For more information, call Tiffany Beaman at 928-753-0703, ext. 4609 or email her at Tiffany.Beaman@mohavecounty.us.

Kingman Concert Band

Enjoy “Sleigh Bells Ring” specially delivered by the Kingman Concert Band on Dec. 8. The concert will be at 7 p.m. at the Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave. and is free to the public.

For more information call 928-753-3902 or email conductor@kingmanconcertband.com.

Mohave Community Orchestra

Enjoy a Christmas Concert brought to you by the Mohave Community Orchestra & Mohave Community Choir. The concert will be performed at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St.

This is a free concert with a suggested donation of $ 5 for adults and $10 per family.

For more information call 928-753-3902 or visit their website at mohavecommunityorchestra.com/.

Jingle Bell Run

It’s time for the Kingman Regional Medical Center’s annual Jingle Bell 5k Run/Walk on Dec. 15. Enjoy the crisp winter air as the course takes you through the desert behind the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus.

The Run/Walk will start and finish at KRMC’s Hualapai’s Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. Race starts at 8 a.m.

For more information, call Chris Brady at 937-304-9357 or email him at cbrady535@yahoo.com.

Holiday Cookie Crawl

The Inaugural Kingman Holiday Cookie Crawl is coming to downtown Kingman. Take a stroll through downtown businesses that are decked out in their holiday best. Vote for Best Cookies and Best Decorated Storefront. Whose cookies and decorations will impress?

Purchase Passports for $15 cash at Black Bridge Brewery starting at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Return passports to win prizes at the end of the evening. The crawl starts at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St.

For more information email Kingman Main Street at kingmanmainstreet@gmail.com or visit their website at www.kingmanmainstreet.com.

Decorate Holiday Ornaments

Another fun workshop brought to you by the Mohave County Library. Join in decorating ornament bulbs Dec. 18. All supplies are provided. Ages 18 and older please.

The workshop is from 6-8 p.m. at the Mohave County Library Kingman Branch, 3269 N. Burbank St.

For more information, contact Shannon at 928-692-2665.

Scrooge

Beale Street Theater presents “Scrooge” live, at the Kingman High School Auditorium. Enjoy the Christmas season with this version of the classic “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. This musical version was composed and written by James Leisy and offers a fun evening for the whole family. Directed by Lindsay Wheeler, assisted by Sidney Valdez and starring community members from Kingman.

There will be four performances to enjoy at KHS, 4182 N. Bank St. Opening night is at 7 p.m. Dec. 20, and the performances continue at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, with a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Dec. 22.

For more information or to buy tickets call 385-319-5238 or email info@bealestreettheater.com. Purchase tickets online at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/.

Santa’s Annual Visit

Santa's coming to the Kingman Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave. again this year with gifts for all good boys and girls from 5-7:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Open and free to the public. For more information call 928-753-2457.