Community View | A 3-step approach to stopping illegal aliens

Illegal aliens are in our country because both Republicans and Democrats in Washington want them here. Some senators and representatives of both parties are on the payroll of big companies.

Many of you will have a knee-jerk reaction and think I must be nuts. But stop and think. The illegals only come and stay here because they can get jobs and or get some kind of government subsistence.

The solution to this problem is simple, however both business and government do not want the illegals to go away.

They state illegals only do jobs Americans will not do. Let’s be honest. My first in-laws met in the fields picking different crops across the U.S. After they got married my father-in-law found work in the oil fields and eventually in construction. It was only after welfare was established that picking became a job Americans wouldn’t do.

But illegals not only work in the fields picking crops. They are in construction, manufacturing and the hospitality industry. This is happening not only across America, but here in our own community. These are jobs our citizens could do. Even many of the handicapped would like these jobs.

As I previously stated, the solution is simple. But some businesses, both big and small, want this cheap labor. And the government wants money flowing their way for their campaigns and, in some cases I would venture, their pockets.

The solution I am talking about is as follows:

Pass local, state and federal laws making it mandatory all employers from the farmers and gardeners to major corporations use e-verify (an electronic verification of name and social security numbers, and if the person with that name and number are still alive). This would verify every person on their payroll is legal. Impose a hefty fine and prison time for the owner or CEO who fails to ensure their employees are legal. This method would also catch individuals who have overstayed their visas. Cut all non-citizens off of all state and federal aid. The third thing we need to do is follow the 14th Amendment as written and clarified by the papers written at the time the amendment was written. The 14th Amendment was written to make the children of slaves citizens, not every child born to an illegal. Liberal courts are known to read things into the Constitution and ignore what is written in plain and simple language. Because President Trump has indicated he intends to issue an executive order stopping the concept of anchor babies, the 14th Amendment is headed for the Supreme Court for clarification.

Keeping my fingers crossed.