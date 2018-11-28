Horoscopes | Nov. 29, 2018

Birthdays: Anna Faris, 42; Don Cheadle, 54; Andrew McCarthy, 56; Howie Mandel, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An impulsive purchase will disappoint you. Ask for a second opinion before you make a physical change to your appearance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get in touch with an old friend or reconnect with people you worked with in the past. The information you receive will help point you in a direction that allows you to use your skills in new ways.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do things right the first time. Paying close attention to details and following instructions will help you save time and money.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s OK to be different and to do your own thing. Take care of your responsibilities personally.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Distance yourself from anyone who tends to be indulgent or pushes you to take part in things you can’t afford or don’t want to do. Use your wisdom to get your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you share your feelings, someone will overreact or misinterpret what you have to say. Be a good listener; you will discover a good way to introduce what you would like to see happen.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Listen and learn. Talking to an expert will give you some ideas that will help you bring in more cash.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone from your past will create a problem for you if you let him or her back into your life. Stick to what works, and don’t feel you owe anyone anything.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The less information you offer others, the better. Stay focused on your chores and responsibilities, and leave nothing to chance if you want to avoid having to backtrack.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will arise if an old debt isn’t paid off. Joint ventures should not be trusted.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sum up what you’d like to be doing, and head in that direction. Refuse to let someone deter you from following your heart and doing what you enjoy doing most.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Arguments will be a waste of time. You’ll end up in a stalemate that can damage a relationship you have with a good friend or relative.