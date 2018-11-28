Industrial park signage discussions continue

KINGMAN – The revitalization taking place at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park continues, seemingly nonstop, with commissioners on the Economic Development Advisory Commission now floating the idea of electronic signage.

The matter was put on the agenda at the request of Commissioner John Hansen.

The commissioner said an electronic sign, like that heading up the hill on Andy Devine Avenue leaving downtown, could help with advertising what the park has to offer “as well as providing messaging to the people who work in the park …”

He also noted his participation in the Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association.

“We do believe that would be beneficial to our membership, and I think it would be beneficial to the park as a whole,” Hansen said. “Because for a person who goes into the park, besides that sign that’s there, unless they know where they’re going and what’s there, they have no idea what’s there.”

He added that such a sign could even generate revenue if companies chose to advertise. The sign could also include information on safety precautions taken at the park, and Hansen said advertising the park’s commitment to safety “makes a real impression.”

Gary Kellogg, economic development director, said staff would begin looking at the feasibility of the project. However, he noted a few challenges, the first being cost.

“A digital display is going to run a few dollars,” he said. “I think the other challenge is how to incorporate that into the existing sign.”

Other considerations include placement location, and whether people traveling through the park could truly take the time to view the sign.

Kellogg said the City is not in a financial position to fork out large sums of money for a new, electronic sign. However, incorporating it into the sign already present could be doable. He added that electronic signage sends a “signal that we’re a little more modern.”

“I think it’s certainly worth consideration, and as staff we’ll be happy to look into its feasibility,” Kellogg said.