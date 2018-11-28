Johnson unhappy with improvement work at Mohave Valley park

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says he’s not against developing and maintaining parks, but he’s concerned about spending taxpayers’ money on a project that was started by private citizens in Mohave Valley.

The Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park was originally planned as an improvement district with no county involvement, Johnson said, and he’s supportive of that.

Then it changed to the county taking over a 25-year lease of the park, which Johnson has never supported.

“It is never mentioned that in the contract it is supposed to be a free park, so no revenue could be made to offset costs,” Johnson said Wednesday in an email. “Our park system could not absorb the park without taxpayer dollars, which we do not have.”

Johnson said improvements are being made to the park without proper permits. The fencing put up to protect the public was paid for by the county, when it should have been done by the park committee, he added.

Parks are not moneymakers, and the entire Mohave County park system is basically supported by Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park, Johnson said.

The 39-acre park was donated by the Chip Sherrill family and leased to the Mohave Valley Park committee for $1 a year. It opened in 2015 on Aquarius Drive, behind River Valley High School, and has baseball, football and soccer fields, along with a jogging path and dog park.

“They were supposed to have the park done years ago and have not done anything to bring it up to an acceptable standard, and actually made it more unsafe,” Johnson said.

There’s a big difference between county and city parks, the county supervisor noted. City parks have fields for organized sports, while county parks are for family picnics, a friendly softball game, maybe horseshoes, but not organized sports.

“The park being built (in Mohave Valley) is a city park that they want the county to maintain at a cost to all citizens of the county for the people of that area,” Johnson said. “We have more people in Havasu than Mohave Valley paying taxes, but we are not building them a sports complex. If they want the amenities of a city, they need to move into a city or form an improvement district to pay for it themselves.”

Ron Gould, elected in November as Mohave County District 5 Supervisor, did not return requests for comments on the park, which is in his district.

The county signed a development agreement with Mohave Valley Park that, upon substantial completion of proposed improvements, or within 12 months of the agreement, MVP would lease the property to Mohave County Parks and Recreation for 25 years.

Colorado River Union High School District would help maintain the park and would have first priority to use of the fields for sporting events.

At the Nov. 5 Board of Supervisors meeting, Johnson cast the lone dissenting vote against ratifying action to go forward with the lease agreement for 25 years.

He showed photographs of a trailer that had been placed at the park without a permit, along with piles of dirt and debris that he considered a liability risk to the county.