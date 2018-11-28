KHS drama department opens auditions to all KUSD schools

KINGMAN – Kingman High School Theater Department is looking for the next King Arthur.

Students from any Kingman Unified School District school has the opportunity to audition for the KHS spring play of Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot.”

Mark Mullins, KHS drama teacher, said this would not be the first time KUSD schools have collaborated, but it hasn’t been done for about five years.

The drama department is looking for three strong males and two strong females who can sing. There’s also an opportunity for any middle school male student to audition for the part of Tom of Warwick.

Students who are wanting to audition can prepare a song or an excerpt, but it isn’t required. Auditions are Dec. 10-12 after school in the KHS auditorium, 4182 Bank St.

Rehearsals will start Jan. 7 every day after school in the KHS auditorium. Performances will be March 7-9.

Students must provide their own transportation to and from rehearsals.