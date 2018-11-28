Mohave District Boy Scouts food drive benefits local food banks

KINGMAN – About 100 scouts and volunteers from Kingman-area packs and troops served over 500 volunteer hours during its 30th annual Scouting for Food Drive on Nov. 17 at Smith’s Food and Drug. An additional 70 scouts and volunteers served about 300 hours at the Bullhead City and Fort Mohave areas.

“Through this single day food drive, scouts collected 1,588 pounds of food and $566.71 from our generous community of Kingman to feed needy families in the area,” said Terry Griffis, Scouting for Food coordinator.

In Bullhead City and Fort Mohave, over 2,000 pounds of food was collected for the food banks in the area.

Smith’s Food and Drug, one of the long-standing community partners that has helped support Scouting for Food since 1999, allowed the Boy Scouts to use their locations as collection sites.

In addition to on-site support, Smith’s has donated $6,000 to the organization to purchase bags for the food collection. To date, Smith’s has donated more than $76,000 to the Las Vegas Area Council Boy Scouts since the event’s inception.

Information provided by Mohave District Boy Scouts