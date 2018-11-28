Mt. Tipton VFW plans holiday party for Kids Against Dumb Stuff

DOLAN SPRINGS – Mt. Tipton VFW Post 9833 Auxiliary is throwing a holiday party for students and their families at 1 p.m. Dec. 15 at the VFW on Pierce Ferry Road.

The auxiliary is teaming up with Kids Against Dumb Stuff, or KADS, for an afternoon of games, entertainment and student shopping for gifts donated by local sponsors.

Ayveryona Pettway, Teen Miss Mohave County Fair, will help students with their shopping. She was one of the first members of KADS.

Hot dogs and chips will be served, and participants are encouraged to bring baked goodies for the dessert buffet.

The Pistoleros will pose for Christmas cowboy pictures, and the $100 cash prize for the KADS decorating contest will be awarded.

Other holiday events in Dolan Springs include the Mt. Tipton School Winter Wonderland on Dec. 13, and the students’ Christmas caroling to the merchants Dec. 18.

KADS is an organization in Dolan Springs to get young people involved in community affairs and provide social activities, classes and sporting events. Summer baseball games, water balloon fights and stargazing are a few of the fun events.

The headquarters at 16757 Pierce Ferry Road is a place where kids can read, do homework, play games and socialize.

Stop by for a cup of coffee or soft drink and check out the souvenirs for sale, including dream catchers, Route 66 memorabilia and postcards.

Information provided by VFW Post 9833 and KADS