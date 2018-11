Obituary | Sylvia E. Hill

Sylvia E. Hill, 75, of Orange, California passed away Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Sylvia was born to Cecil Watts and Gladys Reibling on May 25, 1943 in Peoria, Illinois. Sylvia is survived by her two children; daughter Trudy Y. Parr from San Bernardino, California, son Richard F. Hill (II) from Kingman, Arizona, and sister; Betty Jean Dixon Cook from Fort Mohave, Arizona.

Sylvia married Richard F. Hill Nov. 21, 1964. Sylvia was a drafter–cad/cam drafter in the aerospace industry.

Sylvia and Richard retired to Kingman, Arizona in 2002. Sylvia was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Sylvia will be deeply missed by her family and friends.